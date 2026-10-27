Maharashtra positive to TG request on Tummidihetti: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant development towards the proposed Tummidihetti barrage on Pranahita River, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded positively to the Telangana government's request to permit the construction of the barrage at the height of 152 metres. The Maharashtra Chief Minister announced that an independent study would be conducted to examine Telangana’s request to increase the height of the barrage. This study would assess the barrage’s construction site, the impact of submergence at various height levels, and the extent of land required. Further, the Maharashtra Chief Minister also proposed the constitution of an official committee comprising the top Irrigation officials of the two states to study the issues raised by two states.

These developments took place when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met his Maharashtra counterpart at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on Monday. Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a team of officials from Irrigation Department also participated in the meeting. Fadnavis categorically stated at the meeting that if Telangana has any objections to the findings or estimates emerging from Maharashtra’s study, officials from both states will discuss and review them.

Expert opinions would be sought if necessary, he said, clarifying that any further decisions would be based on facts and technical considerations. "Maharashtra has consistently favoured resolving issues between neighbouring states through mutual cooperation."

“The state would have no objection to a positive decision if it does not cause losses to Maharashtra’s residents and benefits the neighbouring state,” Fadnavis said after the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical and cultural ties maintained between Telangana and Maharashtra for decades. Referring to the historical connection shared between the border regions of both states with the former Hyderabad Princely State, the Chief Minister noted that the undivided Adilabad district is primarily a backward, forest-covered region and brought the challenges faced by the

local tribal and indigenous communities to the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“The Tummidihetti Barrage is not merely an irrigation project, but also serves as a bridge physically connecting the two states”, the Chief Minister stressed. Revanth Reddy further emphasized that cooperation between the two states is essential for the development of backward regions and the welfare of tribal communities. The Chief Minister requested Fadnavis to extend support for the construction of the Tummidihetti Barrage, keeping mutual interests in mind.