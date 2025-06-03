Mahesh Goud dares Harish Rao for open debate on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud dared BRS leader Harish Rao for open debate on BRS’ misrule. He reiterated that Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender held a meeting recently, claiming he has substantial evidence to prove that.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud held that Harish Rao, who was boastful of the Kaleshwaram project with a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, should come for an open debate. “Harish Rao is speaking as if all the projects in Telangana were constructed under the BRS regime. Kaleshwaram’s funding has all gone down the drain and has failed even to irrigate an acre of land. With all the Rs 1.2 lakh crore, only poor quality projects were constructed, which could not withstand even three years after being built,” said Mahesh Goud.

The PCC president urged Harish Rao to first clear the mess created by MLC K Kavitha before taking on the Congress government and its leaders. He ridiculed the browbeating of the former Irrigation Minister and wondered if BRS would survive to see the next Assembly polls. “Harish Rao is claiming his party would win 100 seats. Given the scenario, it is doubtful if you can even get a B-form for yourself. You should first decide which group you will represent, as BRS is on the brink of collapse,” he wondered.