Mahindra University Takes Firm Stance Against Narcotics Concerns

Hyderabad: Mahindra University has expressed grave concern over recent allegations involving certain students in connection with a city-wide narcotics investigation. In a statement issued by Vice Chancellor Dr Yajulu Medury, the university reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and respect for the law.

The institution has a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding the use, possession, or distribution of narcotics and illicit substances, and it categorically condemns such activities in any form. Dr Medury emphasised that individuals found guilty of violating these standards will face rigorous punitive measures in accordance with university regulations and relevant legal frameworks.

Mahindra University has pledged full cooperation with local law enforcement as the investigation unfolds, ensuring that officials receive the necessary support to handle the situation effectively. The university reiterated its dedication to creating a safe and responsible campus environment and will take all necessary steps to uphold its core values.

In the statement, the university also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance policies and awareness initiatives aimed at educating students about the risks associated with substance abuse and the importance of complying with the law. The university urges students to make informed choices and uphold the principles that Mahindra University represents, fostering an environment in which every student can thrive.