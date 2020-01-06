Trending :
Make Jan 8 strike successful: Indian National Trade Union Congress

Patancheru: Sangareddy district Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) President Narsimha Reddy and General Secretary Prasad on Sunday called upon people to resist the Union government's anti-working class policies, and make the January 8 general strike successful.

Addressing in a meeting of contract staff of the government hospital, Reddy urged workers, particularly those employed in industries located across the district, to take part in the strike on a large number to make it successful.

He said the strike would be a slap on the government's face for devaluing 44 labour laws and causing hardships to workers. Among those present at the meeting were INTUC leader Samrat Praveen and The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) leader Padma.

