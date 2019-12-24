Trending :
Mala Mahanadu founder PV Rao remembered

Khairatabad: Leaders of Mala Mahanadu led by its president G Chennaiah paid rich tributes to Mala Mahanadu founder PV Rao at Ambedkar Spoorthi Bhavan, Mint Compound on Monday, commemorating his 14th death anniversary. G Chennaiah garlanded portrait of PV Rao and paid floral tributes to him.

Chennaiah praised the contributions done by PV Rao to the Mala community and said that he formed the association opposing the MRPS struggle for categorization of SCs. PV Rao left government job and fought for the community despite harassments by the then government. He called upon Malas to strive for fulfilment of PV Rao's aspirations and principles.

Later, Mala Mahanadu leaders paid tributes to senior Congress leader G Venkataswamy on his fifth death anniversary. They lauded the services of the departed leader for striving for the welfare of Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society.

