Malabar Group to deliver 51k food packets to needy daily

Hyderabad: Malabar Group has announced to expand its ‘Hunger-Free World’ CSR programme that provides nutritious daily meals to the needy to cover more people and cities. At present, as many as 31,000 food packets are distributed under the programme, initiated to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger. As part of scaling up, 51,000 nutritious food packets will now be distributed.

At present, the programme is implemented in 37 cities spread across 16 states including Union Territories, apart from a few centres in Gulf countries. As part of the expansion, the programme will now cover 70 cities in 16 States. Besides, the Group also plans to launch the programme for schoolchildren in the African nation of Zambia.

The Hunger Free World programme is implemented with the help of social welfare NGO ‘Thanal-Daya Rehabilitation Trust’. Modern kitchens have been set up in different places to prepare nutritious food in a hygienic environment by skilled chefs.

The volunteers of Malabar Group and Thanal identify the needy people on the streets and urban suburbs and give the food packets.