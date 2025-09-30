Malaysia Telangana Association (MYTA) grandly celbrated 12th Annual Bathukamma

Hyderabad: The Malaysia Telangana Association grandly celebrated 12th Annual Bathukamma in Kuala Lumpur in Malasia.

The Chief Guest of the event was the Indian High Commissioner, Kuala Lumpur BN Reddy, who appreciated the cooperative programs being conducted by MYTA for the last twelve years and the festivals being organized reflecting the culture of Telangana. He praised saying, "Even after coming across the borders, our tradition is maintained with more than 150 Bathukammas and a group of more than 2000 people it resembles a small Telangana,"

Another guest, Telangana MLC Mahender Reddy, assured that the Telangana State Government would provide their support to the programs being conducted by MYTA. Former Miss Asia Pacific Rashmi Thakur attended the event.

Telangana folk singer Kumari Nagalakshmi entertained the audience with her songs. The dance performance by children and women to Telangana folk songs under the guidance of dance master Naresh impressed the audience.

Delete Edit

It was announced that a new temple will be built in Kuala Lumpur under the auspices of MYTA to commemorate its 12th anniversary. They said that full details would be announced soon.

"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of this program," said President Saidam Tirupati.

Among others who were present include Vice President Chirutha Chittibabu, Women's President Kiranmayi, General Secretary Sandeep Goud, Joint Secretary Satyanarayana Rao, Treasurer Sandeep Kumar Lagisetty, Joint Treasurer Sundar Reddy, Youth President Santosh Dasaraju, Youth Vice President Shiva Teja, Executive Members Maruthi, Hari Prasad, Ramulu, Ramesh, Mahesh Martha, Madhu, Jeevan Reddy, Vinod, Raghupal Reddy, Ranjith Reddy, Jyoti Nampally, Supriya Kanta, Poorna, Anil Rao, Harish, Shashi, Advisory Members Gurijala Amarnath Goud, Sudheer, Mansur Ahmed, Venugopal Reddy.