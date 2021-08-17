Malkajgiri: Bandh called by BJP 'unsuccessful'

Malkajgiri: Bandh called by the BJP here on Monday was not successful, as many shop-owners, who downed shutters were told to reopen, as local MLA M Hanumantha Rao took out a huge rally requesting them to remain open.



Rao, while interacting with the media, said, "The BJP is purposely trying to escalate the matter by provoking me. It will have serious consequences for them. Also, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has falsely accused me of trying to join BJP. If I have ever tried to contact him for joining BJP, then he should come with evidence rather than spitting venom against me and my cadre."

The legislator threatened the parliamentarian by stating, "If Bandi Sanjay thinks that their party is at the Centre and he can get away with it, then he is mistaken because we are not even afraid of the American President. I take a vow that I will make him roam naked until he apologises to me or until i defeat him in the next election."

He stated, "We have come out on streets and taken a rally to instil confidence amongst the shop-owners and businessmen because we received many calls that their businesses are already suffering losses due to coronavirus and lockdown. In such a scenario how can they afford to lose more by a bandh called by the BJP."

Jeetu Patel, a businessman said, "The bandh was unsuccessful, as traders, shop-owners and hawkers started their business as usual without any hindrance. However, in the early hours we were forced to shut shops by the BJP party workers. But within a few minutes the convoy of our local MLA rallied through the streets and they instructed us to open the shops."