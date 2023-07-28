Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy missing!!!

Hyderabad: Posters appeared in Hyderabad saying that Lok Sabha Member and Congress Party Telangana president Revanth Reddy was missing. These posters pasted on the walls at many places in the Malkajgiri constituency are creating a stir. Locals alleged that he did not visit the constituency when the constituency was flooded in 2020 and even now, he has not come to visit the flood victims.



Due to the rains in Hyderabad for a week, many areas have been flooded. People are facing severe problems due to flood water entering the houses.

In this context, the Congress party has taken up the agitation to help the flood affected families at the rate of Rs.10,000 each. Telangana Minister and BRS Working president KTR responded to this. The leaders of the opposition have expressed their desire to stop the agitations and criticisms and help the people. In this background, the release of posters says that Revanth Reddy is not seen has become a hot topic.

Posters asked Revanth Reddy whether he ever toured the constituency as an MP. The sources of the Congress party are of the opinion that BRS leaders are involved in the affair of these posters.