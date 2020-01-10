Malkajgiri: Traffic snarls irk commuters

Malkajgiri: The locals commuting from Malkajgiri X roads have been in serious distress for the past few months as traffic snarls increased considerably. The commuters allege that the Police officials do not take proper actions on unauthorised parking which causes more traffic congestion especially during peak hours.

Shankar a regular commuter and a resident of Safilguda shares, "We have expressed our concerns to the traffic police and have complained about the issue no matter how many times. The traffic police are still responding to our queries and yet to remove all the unauthorized parking on the roads and fix the problem."