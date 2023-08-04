Malla Reddy spills beans on his ‘locker room’ with stash

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy made a sensational comment on Thursday that the Income-Tax sleuths did not check his ‘locker room’ where he had hidden money. Reddy said he would use the money in the next elections.

The minister made the comments while having a chat with reporters in the Assembly lobby on the first day of the monsoon session. “The IT personnel did not search one room which had money. I am spending the same money now; will use this as expenditure in the next election. I have been giving Rs 5 lakh each to 500 temples in the constituency,” said Reddy.

The minister also quipped that he will decide the Congress party’s tickets. When asked, he said, in fact, he will decide even the Opposition parties’ candidates. Reddy disclosed he had ensured K Laxma Reddy got the Congress ticket in the previous elections as he had friends in the party high command. He also said he was the one who was creating conflicts among the Congress groups. The minister claimed his political graph rose only after he challenged TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy by flapping thigh.

The minister said the Opposition parties, like the BJP and Congress, have no issue, except double bedroom houses. Replying to a question, he said people were forgetting the development works he has taken up in the constituency and believing provocative words of the Opposition.

“Some of them had predicted that my minister’s post will also go in case of reshuffle in the Cabinet,” said Reddy. He announced starting a media organisation and making films on Telangana slang.