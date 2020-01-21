Mallareddy campaigns for Kotha Lakshmi

Boduppal: "TRS will sweep in the coming municipal elections," said minister Mallareddy. He participated in the election campaign for the second ward candidate Kotha Lakshmi Ravi Goud in the division.

Mallareddy said, "The welfare programmes introduced by KCR will make TRS party win in the municipal elections." Boduppal election in-charge Bandi Ramesh, Ravi Goud, TRS party activists and locals were present.