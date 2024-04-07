Live
Just In
Mallareddy visiting Ayodhya leads to new rumours
Rumours come as he is looking towards BJP after there was no entry in Congress
Hyderabad : BRS MLA and former minister Mallareddy visited Ayodhya Sri Ram. The photos of him visiting Ayodhya have gone viral. In the wake of recent political developments, there was a campaign that Mallareddy might join the Congress party, which he denied. But Now, there are rumours that as there is no entry into the Congress, he is looking towards the BJP. Medchal district BRS president and MLC Shambipur Raju accompanied Mallareddy on his visit to Ayodhya.
Recently, the political war between the leaders of BRS and BJP is going on over Jaishree Ram slogan. Recently, KTR said that the Jaishreeram slogan does not fill the stomach. To which the BJP leaders are countering that no slogan fills the stomach and one's faith is theirs. Bandi Sanjay countered that they can chant the greatness of Sri Rama's name even from the mouth of Marichudi and even from the mouth of bad people.