Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka targets Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday targeted State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the second leg of the Praja Sangrama Padayatra and asked him as to why he was undertaking the Yatra? CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the people of the State would teach a befitting lesson to Sanjay during his padayatra , which is being resumed marking the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar who strove to ensure equality among all Indians irrespective of their castes and religions.

He alleged that the Padayatra of the saffron party leader was aimed at ending secularism, freedom of speech from the State. He mocked that Bandi Sanjay should hold padayatra for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

He alleged that Modi had benefited the rich people of the country to the tune of Rs11 lakh crore by waiving off their bank loans while burdening ordinary people of the country.