Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl
A man has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The incident, reported by the victim’s mother, has prompted a police investigation. Authorities are working to gather more information on the case.
The Banjara Hills police have arrested a man after a 15-year-old girl reported an alleged incident involving the suspect. The girl's family had been living as tenants in the suspect’s house for the past year.
According to reports, the man and the girl developed a relationship, and the alleged incident occurred when her parents were not home.
The girl eventually confided in her mother, who then took immediate action by reporting the matter to the police.
A case was registered, and the suspect was arrested. The victim was also taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and support. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with further information to come forward.
