Man Arrested with Fake Indian Passport at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
A passenger, Shankar, was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for attempting to travel with a fake Indian passport. Immigration officials and CISF police are investigating the case.
Immigration officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) detained a man on Monday night for attempting to travel with a fake Indian passport.
The passenger, identified as Shankar, a construction worker from Narsapur in Nirmal district, had been working in a Gulf country for the past six years.
According to reports, Shankar allegedly used a forged passport to return to India, arriving on an Indigo Airlines flight.
It was revealed that agents had created the fake passport and booked his flight tickets. However, when his documents were checked at the immigration counter, officials discovered the forgery.
The authorities immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) police, who detained him. The RGIA police are now investigating the matter.