Man attacks fast food eatery owner after being rejected food in Hyderabad

A fast food eatery owner was attacked by a man after being rejected food supply at night here at Jeedimetla. The victim was identified as Bidyadhar (32), the owner of a fast food centre at Subhash Nagar bus stop.



Going into details, the accused, Yasin was running a pan shop near the fast food centre. Yasin went to Bidyadhar while the latter was closing the eatery and asked for food. Bidyadhar told him the food was finished and closing his shop which resulted in a quarrel between the two.



Yasin who came back after 10 minutes with a knife attacked Bidyadhar on his neck and chest in a fit of rage. Locals shifted the fast food centre owner to a nearby private hospital. The incident took place around 10.30 pm.

The Jeedimetla police took Yasin into custody and launched an investigation.