Man carrying cash 37.50L cash held at Secunderabad Railway station

Hyderabad: The RPF staff on Monday detained a man at Secunderabad Railway station and seized a bag containing cash worth Rs 37,50,000. According to the reports, as per the instructions of Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, ADGP of Railways & Road Safety, B.Saieashwar Goud, IRP/SC along with his staff in co-ordination with RPF staff conducted checking in view of general MP elections.

During the checkings, they apprehended one person P Laxman Ram (45) from Maduranthakam, Kancheepuram in Tamilnadu with a bag near gate no 03 at middle foot over bridge on Platform No.01 of Secunderabad Railway Station. On thorough checking his bag containing Net Cash Rs.37,50,000/- further on enquiry he didn't show any valid documents and also not given suitable answer about his cash.

Further the said cash wad seized under cover of panchanama. Immediately the SHO informed the same matter to his superior officers and communicated to the Returning Officer, Sanath Nagar. Therefore the seized cash is handed over to Income Tax department, Ayakar Bhavan, Hyderabad under proper acknowledgment to take further action.