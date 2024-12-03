Live
Just In
Man Escapes Chanchalguda Jail Using Fake Bail Papers
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Mir Shujath Ali, who was remanded in a cheating case, escaped from Chanchalguda Central Jail by presenting forged bail documents.
The authorities discovered the fraud after Ali had already fled the premises. Following the escape, the Dabirpura police launched a search operation to locate the absconding prisoner.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the verification processes within the jail. An investigation is underway to determine how the fake bail papers were accepted and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Law enforcement agencies have urged the public to report any information regarding Mir Shujath Ali's whereabouts. The case highlights the need for stringent checks to ensure such lapses do not recur.