Man murdered in Kondapur

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among Kondapur residents after a man was found brutally murdered. The incident took place in Kondapur on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, two friends identified as Anjaneyulu and Hanumantha Rao consumed alcohol on Tuesday night. Later the duo got engaged in war of words over some issue.

In a fit of rage, Hanumantha Rao took an axe and hacked Anajaneyulu until he lost consciousness in a pool of blood. Hanumantha Rao fled the scene after committing the crime.

The family members who saw Anjaneyulu in a pool of blood rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared brought dead. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. Family members informed that Anjaneyulu used to sell coconuts for a living. Police have formed a team to nab the alleged accused Hanumantha Rao.