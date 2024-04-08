Man murdered in Medchal by unknown persons

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents of Medchal after a dead body of a 35-year-old-man was found on Sunday night.

According to the sources, the an identified as Manish was battered to death by some unknown persons at Medchal on Sunday night.

The victim Manish , a native of Bihar worked at a private company.

On Sunday night, he was found dead near a restaurant at Medchal.

The police said that some people had attacked and killed Manish after throwing stones on him.

The police on receiving information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

A case is registered and investigation is on.