Live
- World Health Day observed
- SHARP India appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman
- DK Aruna demands Congress to fulfill promises
- Embassy Group Expands Educational Horizons with Embassy Academy Launch in North Bengaluru
- Hyundai Motor Group, Exide Energy join hands for Indian EV model battery cells
- Ponguleti Keeps His Word: Entire Khammam dist now in Congress fold
- 200 families join TDP in Kadiri
- Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala on April 9
- Ugadi: Ugadi Pachadi Recipe & its Significance
- Register bindover cases against trouble mongers: SP
Just In
Man murdered in Medchal by unknown persons
Highlights
Panic triggered among residents of Medchal after a dead body of a 35-year-old-man was found on Sunday night.
Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents of Medchal after a dead body of a 35-year-old-man was found on Sunday night.
According to the sources, the an identified as Manish was battered to death by some unknown persons at Medchal on Sunday night.
The victim Manish , a native of Bihar worked at a private company.
On Sunday night, he was found dead near a restaurant at Medchal.
The police said that some people had attacked and killed Manish after throwing stones on him.
The police on receiving information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination.
A case is registered and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS