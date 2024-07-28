Man, son arrested for drug peddling

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Man, son arrested for drug peddlingA man his son were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) for drug smuggling at Balapur in the city. The Officials seized 100 grams of heroin, cash and mobile phones altogether worth Rs 12 lakh.
The arrested persons have been identified as Siddiq Shah alias Siddiq (31), cosmetics trader and drug peddler, and his father Hanif Shah (65), a scrap dealer. The two accused were from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. The absconding drug dealer is Montu, from Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan.
Police said that Hanif Shah started a cosmetics business with his third son – Siddiq Shah. He failed in the business and ventured into the drug peddling as an alternative source of income.
“The suspects confessed that drug peddling yielded an alternative good income and they developed contacts with local drug peddlers. They established a connection with a supplier Montu. The duo purchased heroin at a low price and intended to sell it at a significantly higher price in Hyderabad,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.