Manasa Varanasi from Hyderabad is all set to represent India at Miss world 2021

Manasa Varanasi from Hyderabad who was crowned as Femina Miss India 2020 is all set to represent India at Miss World 2021 pageant, to be held on December 16, 2021 at Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



She set off for Puerto Rico on November 10 and has been undergoing rigorous training for the Miss World 2021 pageant.



Around 109 contestants from different parts of the world will participate in the 70th edition of Miss World pageant. Telemundo Puerto Rico, a TV channel has been selected to officially air Miss World 2021 Final.



The contestants will participate in six mini-competitions related to talent, sports, Top Model, multimedia, beauty with a purpose and head-to-head challenge.



Born in Hyderabad, the 24-year-old is an engineer and a financial information exchange analyst.

