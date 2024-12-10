Manchu Family Feud Escalates: Mohan Babu's Emotional Audio, Police Notices Issued

Hyderabad: A family dispute within the Manchu family took a dramatic turn when veteran actor Mohan Babu released an emotional audio targeting his son, Manchu Manoj. In the audio, Mohan Babu expressed his anguish and disappointment, alleging that Manoj had caused him immense pain.

“I raised you with love and care, Manoj. I spent a fortune on your education. But listening to your wife’s words, you’ve kicked me in the heart. You’ve developed drinking habits and are treading the wrong path,” Mohan Babu said. He added that family disputes are common but denied allegations that Manoj physically assaulted him.

“You have no right to step into my house. This is a home I built with my hard-earned money. Whether I give my property to my children or donate it, that is my decision. You’ve tarnished my reputation in public,” Mohan Babu stated, drawing attention to their growing rift.

Media Protest and Police Action

The conflict attracted further attention as journalists staged a protest outside Mohan Babu’s residence, demanding an apology for his alleged remarks against the media. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Police issued notices to Mohan Babu, instructing him to appear before them by 10:30 AM tomorrow and surrender his firearms.

Tension at Mohan Babu’s Residence

The situation at Mohan Babu’s Jalpalli residence remains tense. Manoj and his wife are reportedly staying at the house, while Mohan Babu’s health took a toll amidst the ongoing drama. His elder son, Manchu Vishnu, rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Heavy police deployment surrounds the residence, heightening the suspense over whether Manoj will leave the premises or continue to stay.

The potential return of Manchu Vishnu is adding another layer of uncertainty, leaving many speculating about the next developments in this high-profile family saga.