Mandal edn officers take part in training programme
Hyderabad: Around 624 officers participated in the one-day training programme for mandal education officers at Kumaram Bheem Adivasi Bhawan, Banjara Hills.
During the training programmme, the officials of the concerned school education department informed that, apart from qualitative education in this programme, the out-of-school children should be included in the school, care should be taken for the children with special needs, and the mid-day meal should be taken care of.
Principal Secretary of Education Burra Venkatesham was part of this programme, he said, “Each mandal officer should visit at least two schools every day. Along with education, innovative programmes should be organised to improve the overall character and personality of the students.” Every student is encouraged to join scouts and guides; five to six student clubs are formed in every school, and students are asked to discuss, helping them develop confidence to speak fearlessly on stage.
EV Narasimha Reddy, Director of School Education, Telangana, said, “Apart from studies, if the students are encouraged in all aspects, they recognise their own potential to excel in various fields.” He asked the mandal education officers to provide opportunities to students.
Akunuri Murali, chairman, Telangana Education Commission, said that the role of mandal education officers is very important to raise the standard of education in schools. Additionally, he added that mandal education officers should play a vital role in ensuring that parents and teachers do their best to raise the educational standards of students.