Massive blaze erupts at Dewan Devdi market, 30 shops gutted

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the early hours on Monday at Dewan Devdi market, Pathergatti in Old City. Multiple shops were gutted and extensive property damage was caused.

According to police, the fire was noticed on the fourth floor of Madina-Abbas Towers and rapidly spread to adjacent textile and clothing shops and spread to the third floor. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, heavy losses are anticipated as several shops have been severely damaged.

Upon information about the fire, the fire department rushed the fire tenders to the spot to douse the fire. The fire officials said the fire began in a textile shop and spread horizontally to neighbouring stores. As many as 15 fire engines were deployed to control the flames, which engulfed the busy market area. Firefighters faced challenges due to the narrow lanes and dense commercial area and flammable materials.

Over 30 shops were affected, primarily textile stores. While exact financial losses remain unconfirmed, shop owners reported significant property damage, with goods worth crores of rupees destroyed.

The Joint Commissioner of Police and other officials supervised operations. It is not clear what caused the fire.However, the police registered a case and initiated investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, a similar fire incident was reported in a plastic manufacturing unit located in the Katedan Industrial area. After receiving the information, the fire department pressed the fire tenders into action at the spot and doused the fire.The cause of the fire is yet to be known.