Massive fire breaks out at cracker shop in Bogulkunta

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a firecracker stall set up for the upcoming Diwali near Mayur Pan Shop in Bogulkunta, Abids.

Subsequently, the flames of fire from the Paras fireworks stall engulfed the nearby shops, hotels and a panic prevailed among residents and commuters.Following the incident, the locals alerted police and fire service personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

According to fire services department, Fire and emergency services received a call around 9.40 pm. A senior official in the fire services department said, as the intensity of the fire was high, as many as 5 fire extinguishers were rushed and pressed into service. Dozens of vehicles including bikes and cars gutted in the fire. As it was weekend, there was a huge rush at the food court in the area.

Officials said few customers at the shop who were present at the store were injured and was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.