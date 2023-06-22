Live
Massive rally of 3000 artistes on Imax Road-Traffic goes awry
The entire stretch of road from IMAX to martyrs memorial in Hyderabad is wearing a festive look as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to inaugurate the Martyrs memorial as part of the closing ceremony of the decennial celebrations of the state formation day which began on June 2.
The massive rally with cultural artistes playing dappu and other instruments took out a huge rally. This resulted in traffic jam on either side on the main road leading to IMAX, necklace road and other arterial roads. Police had a tough time regulating the traffic.
