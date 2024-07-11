MAUD officials inspect monsoon preparedness works

Hyderabad: Recently, the State government has taken preemptive measures so that city dwellers do not face any problems during the rainy season. On Wednesday, M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, inspected several locations in Khairatabad where sumps are planned to alleviate water stagnation during monsoons.

According to the Hyderabad Water Board, first, sumps with a capacity of 10 lakh litres will be constructed in 11 areas at a cost of Rs 20 crore within Khairatabad and Jubilee Hill circles. Preparations have been made for the construction in a total of 140 areas with a capacity of 10 lakh litres each.

During his inspections at Khairatabad Junction, Lake View Guest House on Raj Bhawan Road, M Dana Kishore announced that the government has resolved to build embankments in 140 waterlogging prone areas, ensuring minimal inconvenience to city residents. He also instructed the Zonal Commissioners of GHMC to promptly identify suitable locations for these embankments and coordinate with the SE for further action.

“During every monsoon, particularly in low-lying areas, water stagnation becomes a significant issue. To address this problem, sumps will be constructed in these areas to collect rainwater, which will then be pumped into nearby canals. Also, it is proposed that the sumps will be built near Lake View Guest House, KCP Junction Mercure Hotel, Khairatabad RTA Office, Dwarka Hotel, Lucky Hotel, Khairatabad Railway Gate, Khairatabad Petrol Pump, Joyalukkas, and Ameerpet-Image Hospital,” said a senior officer, Water Board.