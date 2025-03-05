Mayor, BJP MP lay foundation stone for development works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender laid the foundation stone for the development works at a cost of Rs 59.40 lakh in Begumpet Circle on Tuesday. The Mayor emphasised that the state government is committed to fully backing the city's development and will offer comprehensive support in various forms.

The development works includes the construction of CC roads at three locations within the Monda Market Division, with an investment of Rs 32.50 lakh. Additionally, a VDCC road will be laid in East Maredpally at a cost of Rs 25.50 lakh. Furthermore, Rs 1.40 lakh is allocated for the repair of the GHMC Park-2 Compound Wall along with other essential works.

On the occasion, the Mayor said that the Government has allocated an unprecedented Rs 700 crore to the GHMC over the past four months, a feat unmatched by any previous administration. She extended his sincere thanks to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on behalf of the citizens and the GHMC for this generous support. Additionally, she revealed that Rs 25 crore is being designated for development projects in each zone under the GHMC's jurisdiction. The Mayor emphasised that the GHMC is dedicated to enhancing infrastructure facilities for the benefit of the city's residents.

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, Cantonment MLA Ganesh, Corporator Deepika, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC officials and others were present.