Mayor calls for united efforts towards state’s progress

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), urged everyone to unite with commitment for the development of Telangana. The Mayor, along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, unfurled the National Flag at the GHMC headquarters,on State Formation Day on Monday.

On this occasion, the Mayor conveyed her warm greetings to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad, Telangana activists, corporators, and other public representatives. “Numerous individuals sacrificed their lives during the Telangana struggle, and on this occasion, we honour and remember them,” she said.

Vijayalakshmi urged everyone to unite with commitment towards the progress of the state and GHMC, ensuring that Telangana continues its journey of development, and that each person plays a role in the city’s advancement. On this occasion, Mayor Vijayalakshmi along with Shoban Reddy and Karnan distributed PPE kits to sanitation, veterinary, and entomology workers.

Later, the Mayor briefly explained the initiatives that have been launched, and are currently in progress within GHMC, including H-Citi, SRDP, SNDP, desiltingefforts, beautification projects, water logging, community development, skill enhancement, PM Svanidhi, food safety measures, urban biodiversity initiatives, and various other programmes.

Additional Commissioners, Sneha Shabarish, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal, Subhadra Devi, Nalini Padmavati, Geetha Radhika, Yadagiri Rao, Ashok Samrat, CCP Srinivas, CE Sahadev Ratnakar, Additional CCPs Venkanna, Pradeep, EVDM Additional SP Srinivas, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmavati, and other officers were present.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath unfurled the National flag at Buddha Bhavan on Monday. The Commissioner emphasised the importance of unity in achieving the aspirations and goals of the people of Telangana. After many dreams, we have finally attained a separate state, he said, and urged everyone to collaborate in turning those dreams into reality.

CommissionerRanganath mentioned that the state government has established HYDRA and has committed to safeguard tanks, canals, and both government and public properties. Furthermore, it has mandated that efforts be made to prevent loss of life and property during natural disasters and to provide support to the community.