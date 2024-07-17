Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi pats youth for saving occupants from sinking car

Hyderabad:Greater Hyderabad Muni cipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that youth should be at the forefront of community service. The Mayor congratulated and honoured the youth at the head office of GHMC and presented them shawls on Tuesday.The youth had rescued people who were in a car that was being swept away by the flood waters in Musheerabad.

On this occasion, Vijayalakshmi asked them about the details of how they rescued from the sinking car. She appreciated the initiative and bravery of intermediate students Praneet Yadav, Mohan Yadav, Nagaraju Chari, and M Martin who alerted them to the accident. Everyone should be responsible and have a desire to help other people, she said.

They were advised to be careful about themselves as well as protect others. She requested them to provide more such services where necessary in the future.