Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi urges women to join SHGs for empowerment

Hyderabad: As part of her field-level tour in Greater Hyderabad, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi successfully fulfilled the promises made to the public in a short period. On January 18, during her visit to various colonies in Jubilee Hills Srinagar Colony division, she, along with local corporator Manne Kavitha Reddy, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, the zonal commissioner of engineering, and deputy commissioners, addressed public issues and provided immediate solutions.

In Venkateshwara Nagar ward, residents of Pratap Nagar in the bylines complained about the poor condition of roads. The Mayor, after inspecting the roads, promised to begin construction of CC roads in all bylines within three days. To fulfill the promise, she, along with the MLA and corporator, laid the foundation for CC roads in approximately seven bylines at a total cost of Rs 84 lakh (Rs 45 lakh for one estimate and Rs 39 lakh for another) on Monday morning.

The Mayor stated that more work has been sanctioned in Venkateshwara Nagar than in her own division. She emphasised that with the financial support provided by the government to GHMC, significant efforts have been made to improve basic infrastructure for the public. She suggested that women join self-help groups as part of the government's ambitious plan to empower one crore women financially. She mentioned that the GHMC has prepared plans to help women achieve economic empowerment. She highlighted her continuous efforts to improve basic infrastructure in the Greater Hyderabad region.