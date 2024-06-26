MCR HRD rolls out two-week training for Sri Lankan journos

Hyderabad: In order to broaden vision and to find solutions to problems by taking inputs from global best practices, Dr MCR HRD Institute has rolled out a two-week training programme on ‘Media Management for Journalists and Media Professionals from Sri Lanka’ on Monday. The programme, which is being sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative, is being attended by 30 senior journalists, including the media advisor to Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, media secretaries to Ministry of Public Administration, Central Province Governor, and Deputy Speaker, Parliament, and others.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS, DG of the Institute & spl chief secretary to Government of Telangana, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, said that media professionals play a pivotal role, serve as the voice of people, facilitate informed decision making, and promote transparency in governance. “Journalism and media relations are not merely professions; they are indispensable pillars of democratic societies”, Dr Shashank Goel, IAS observed.

He said that the emergence of social media, with its unprecedented access to global audience, has transformed the media landscape and brought about a profound change in the world of media. “In addition, artificial intelligence is revolutionising the news industry, from content creation to audience engagement”, he stated, adding that in this rapidly evolving landscape, the role of journalists and media professionals is far more critical than ever and the importance of equipping them with latest skills and knowledge is the need of the hour. Later, Dr Madhavi Ravulapati, course director & head, CLP & CIS presented details about the features of the training programme. Professor Abbas Ali, senior academic advisor also took part.