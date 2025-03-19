‘Meal for Everyone’ serves the hungry with compassion

Hyderabad: In a time when even a cup of tea costs more than a rupee, the idea of getting a wholesome meal for just one rupee seems almost impossible. However, in the heart of Secunderabad, near Manohar Theatre, a small yet powerful initiative is proving that compassion can indeed transcend financial constraints.

Karuna Kitchen, run by George Rakesh Babu, has been serving nutritious meals to hundreds of people every afternoon, restoring dignity and eradicating hunger, one plate at a time. A Meal for Everyone Karuna Kitchen, which started just a month ago, has already become a beacon of hope for daily wage workers, migrant labourers, auto drivers, and those struggling to afford a meal.

Every afternoon, around 300 people patiently stand in long queues, waiting for their turn to relish the hot food.

The menu changes daily, offering simple yet nutritious meals such as Khichdi with Khatta, tomato rice with raita, or rice with Khatti dal. From 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, this humble kitchen serves not just food but also a sense of security to those in need.

The food is cooked at George's home, which is conveniently located near the kitchen, ensuring freshness and hygiene. Overwhelmed by the response, many kind-hearted individuals have come forward to support the initiative. Some donate as little as Rs 50 or Rs 100, which can feed up to 100 people for a day, while others contribute raw materials essential for meal preparation.

The Thought Behind the Initiative Before launching Karuna Kitchen, George had been distributing free food at government hospitals and various locations across the city. However, he soon realized several challenges: people had no choice in selecting their meals, leading to food wastage. Inspired by cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s Jan Rasoi initiative in New Delhi, George conceptualized Karuna Kitchen with a different approach.

His goal was not just to feed the hungry but also to provide them with dignity. By charging a nominal Rs 1 per meal, he ensures that individuals take their food with a sense of pride and ownership. “When someone pays—even if it’s just a rupee—they value the food more, ensuring that nothing goes to waste,” explains George.

This is just the beginning for George. Looking ahead, he plans to introduce Ragi Java, a nutritious millet-based drink, to provide additional sustenance to the people. Furthermore, seeing the overwhelming response, he envisions opening another kitchen in the city soon.

A Samaritan’s Journey George is no stranger to social service. Through his organization, Good Samaritans India, founded in 2010, he has been rescuing homeless individuals, reuniting them with their families, organizing medical camps, and aiding pensioners in need.