Medak selected for BEE’s ADEETIE scheme for pharma

Hyderabad: In a significant move to strengthen India’s MSME sector and promote sustainable industrial practices, the Ministry of Power has launched the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme, backed by a Rs 1,000-crore central budget.

Launched nationally from Panipat, the scheme is being implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and is designed to fast-track the adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies in MSMEs—an economic backbone employing millions and driving innovation across sectors.

BEE has selected 5 states for implementing ADEETIE scheme including Telangana to promote global energy efficiency technologies in pharma industry. Apart from Baddi, Madgaon, Ahmedabad and Bidar, Medak in the Telangana was selected under ADEETIE Scheme for Pharma.

As part of the national rollout, BEE has appealed to all State Governments to take immediate and focused action in scaling up implementation of the ADEETIE scheme. States have been urged to engage their State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to proactively educate stakeholders, identify eligible clusters, and provide end-to-end support to MSMEs for seamless technology transition.

The Ministry of Power has specially acknowledged the proactive role of states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while calling upon all states to rise to the occasion and make ADEETIE a turning point in India’s clean industrial growth.

“ADEETIE is a big boon to the MSME sector,” said Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE. “We urge all states to capitalize on this opportunity from the very beginning to ensure the scheme’s success and maximize benefits for their industries.”

Of the Rs 1,000-crore budget, Rs 875 crore is earmarked as interest subvention to ease access to concessional finance for energy-efficient upgrades, while Rs 50 crore is allocated for implementation and capacity-building. The initiative is expected to leverage total investments of over Rs 9,000 crore, including significant lending by MSMEs themselves.

The scheme provides comprehensive support—from Investment Grade Energy Audits (IGEA) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to financing assistance and Monitoring & Verification (M&V)—ensuring measurable energy savings, reduced costs, and enhanced productivity.

MilindDeore, Secretary, BEE, emphasised the importance of state-level engagement: “The role of SDAs is crucial in outreach, handholding, and scaling the scheme. By working closely with stakeholders, states can ensure their MSMEs become globally competitive and environmentally responsible.”

ADEETIE is operational across 60 industrial clusters and 14 energy-intensive sectors, including textiles, foundries, and food processing, among others. A phased, cluster-specific approach is being adopted to tailor interventions and ensure measurable outcomes.

The Centre sees this scheme as a pivotal tool not just for post-pandemic recovery, but for long-term sustainability, job creation, and achieving India’s climate and net-zero goals.