AP govt expanding dialysis facilities, says Minister Satyakumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Minister Satyakumar Yadav responded to questions from MLCs in the Legislative Council regarding the increase of dialysis centres in Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that a total of 2,721 dialysis machines are operational across the state, with 985 in government hospitals and 1,736 in network hospitals. Currently, there are 21,504 kidney patients being treated in the state.

The Minister assured that the government is actively working to address kidney patient issues, particularly in the Uddanam region.

He added that efforts are underway to expand dialysis services, with 14 new centres sanctioned in the 20 months since the government assumed office.