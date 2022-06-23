Medchal- Malkajgiri district ROB, a project way too far…

Hyderabad: The works of the railway over bridge (ROB) project in Medchal-Malkajgiri district seems way too far as the works have been pending for a decade. Commuters traveling from these areas demand for a RUB as they are facing traffic snarls as the rail gates are closed every 10 to 15 minutes. A RTI reply to the petition reveals that RUB-ROB alignment plan is yet to be submitted by the State government to South Central Railway (SCR) and tender has not been called yet.

Locals pointed out that there are three significant setbacks in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district that continues to haunt the residents and daily commuters. The setbacks include, Vajpainagar ROB, RK Puram Parallel ROB and Bolarum ROB which are been delayed since a decade causing huge mental trauma to the commuters every day. Despite several complaints to the concerned officials, there seems to be no progress in the works.

Robin Zaccheus, social activist said, "ROBs at Medchal-Malkajgiri district are pending for decades. This project was supposed to start in 2008, but all the agreements just seems to be on papers.

Due to the gridlock at Neredmet, RK Puram, Bolarum junctions, government and private emergency vehicles (108) are also forced to halt and patients being helpless for not receiving timely medical attention. While in the morning, school vans, office goers are hassled due to the pending projects. It seems that the primary priority of the State government has always been the western part of the city, while the and northeastern part has been neglected."

He further said that the South Central Railways (SCR) has stated in the RTI response that the Telangana State Government is yet to submit the approach estimates for the Vajpainagar Road Under Bridge( RUB) project and stated that unless the State Government submits the combined estimates, the tenders for the projects cannot be called for.

Also, the alignment plan for Bolarum ROB is yet to be submitted by the State government to the SCR. The railways has also cited that there are several issues including court cases in land acquisition and nearby water bodies due to which the project is delayed.

"The foundation stone of the Neredment ROB was laid six years ago. We have been approaching the government authorities for years now to expedite the RUB works. However, there has been no progress. Every 10 to 15 the rain gates are closed blocking traffic on both the sides," said a local.