Medical Council of India team to visit Telangana in December

Hyderabad: A team of Medical Council of India (MCI) is expected to visit Telangana in December month to inspect the amenities in the eight new medical colleges proposed by the State government. The State government had formally made an application with the MCI, in September, seeking permission to set up eight government medical colleges in Ramagundam, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Mancherial and Sangareddy. With the intake of 150 seats in each college, the government had sought for the permission.

In view of this, the MCI team is expected to visit the sites of the proposed colleges following the locations, in December, as per the sources from Department of Medical Education (DME). To meet the guidelines, DME is making all arrangements at the proposed hospitals by filling posts of doctors, para-medical staff and other categories. Its learnt that the State government do not want to limit these hospitals for teaching purposes, but it further wanted to include the super specialty departments to offer clinical services to the people at the attached hospitals.

The State government is making all efforts with the aim of starting these new colleges by next year. The construction of buildings was already taken up by Roads and Buildings (R&B) department. DME officials also focused on starting the 12 departments including cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and cardio thoracic.