Medical staff told to be humble, attentive while treating patients

Rangareddy: Following reports of a growing number of cases related to people affected from seasonal maladies, the Collector Rangareddy district C Narayan Reddy made a surprise visit to the Community Health Care Center in Maheshwaram mandal on Tuesday and took stock of the service being provided to patients at the facility.

The Collector was accompanied by MMO Saidulu and MPDO Shailaja Reddy during the visit. The Collector went round the room to pore over the state of different therapeutic units such as dialysis center and outpatient block besides maternity, X-ray and casualty rooms at the facility to cognize the state of services being provided by the staff. The Collector went into the dialysis center and interacted with the patients to get a straight dupe about the service being provided in the hospital. The Collector also spoke to the relatives of patients getting treatment in the dialysis center. He talked to the staff and enquired about the number of patients approaching the facility for dialysis per day and how many times they have to undergo blood transfusion in a week.

The Collector asked the medical staff to serve the patients with a sense of service and avoid being rude to them while serving. He wanted the staff to build confidence among the patients getting treatment for chronic ailments leaving no room for them to lose hope. The Collector was heard saying that “People should not face any problem after approaching the hospital or getting treatment at the facility.”

The Collector, who is also a district magistrate, went to see the outpatient block and interacted with the patients to enquire about the medical services being provided to them in the facility. While speaking to the trainee doctors, the Collector asked them to be vigilant and ensure that no errors should be left while providing treatment to the patients.

While scrutinizing the Immunization Center for Pregnant Women, the official inquired about the medical care being given to the patients and the number of deliveries reported in a month. The collector even went on to see the X-ray room to check the record.

Apart from therapeutic services, the Collector wants the health officials to maintain a neat and tidy environment in the surrounding of the facility. He asked the officials to hold a special drive once in a week to ensure litter free surroundings at the hospital.