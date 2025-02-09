Medico’s Tragic Demise Turns Into a Lifesaving Gift for Five Patients

Hyderabad: A devastating road accident in Narsingi that claimed the life of a young medico has led to a remarkable act of generosity, as her family’s decision to donate her organs has given five critically ill patients a new chance at life.

N. Bhoomika Reddy, a 24-year-old house surgeon at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, was returning from a friend’s wedding on February 1 when the car she was traveling in crashed into a hoarding pole at Khanapur Road. Her colleague Jaswant, who was driving, died on the spot, while Bhoomika suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli.

For a week, she remained under intensive medical care, but on February 8, doctors declared her brain dead, according to an official statement from Jeevandan Telangana. In the face of immense grief, her family made the selfless decision to donate her organs, ensuring that her legacy lived on through others.

As part of the Jeevandan initiative, Bhoomika’s liver, heart, lungs, and both kidneys were harvested and successfully transplanted into five patients in need of urgent medical intervention. Medical professionals hailed this gesture, emphasizing the life-changing impact of organ donation.

Bhoomika, the only daughter of Nangi Nandakumar Reddy and N. Lohitha, had recently completed her MBBS and was undergoing her internship at Kamineni Hospital. Her promising medical career was cut short, leaving her family, colleagues, and friends in deep sorrow.

While her loss is immeasurable, her family’s decision has brought hope to others, highlighting the importance of organ donation. The tragic accident has also sparked discussions about road safety, with officials urging motorists to exercise caution and calling for improved safety measures on Khanapur Road to prevent such incidents in the future.