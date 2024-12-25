Mega Job Mela in Madhapur on December 28: Explore Employment Opportunities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sree Sai Garden Function Hall, situated at 100 Feet Road, Madhapur, will host a Mega Job Mela on December 28. Job seekers in Hyderabad will get a fantastic opportunity to research a range of career alternatives at this event.

Mannan Khan Engineer is organizing the Hyderabad Job Mela, which is anticipated to bring together companies from a range of sectors, including banking, education, IT & ITes, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. The event's goals are to address the growing demand for skilled professionals and offer employment opportunities in Hyderabad.

Work-from-home opportunities will be among the many employment chances that will be available during the Madhapur recruiting drive. Candidates will receive immediate feedback from companies during on-site preliminary interviews.

Candidates with qualifications above the SSC should be considered. Attendance is free, and individuals interested in participating can get more information by calling the organizers at 8374315052.

An important gathering for Hyderabad job seekers, the December 28 Job Fair is anticipated to draw many candidates seeking a variety of professional options in Madhapur. Additionally, it serves as a pivotal occasion in the broader Mega Recruitment Mela Telangana campaign, offering job searchers beneficial connections across many industries.

This hiring event in Hyderabad is a fantastic opportunity to launch your career, so don't pass it up!