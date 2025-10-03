MEIL Launches Construction of New Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad – Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has officially commenced construction of a state-of-the-art Osmania General Hospital complex at the Goshamahal Police Stadium. The launch took place during the Dussehra festival, with K. Govardhan Reddy, President of Projects at MEIL, performing traditional religious rites to mark the occasion. The foundation stone for this ambitious project was laid earlier this year on January 31 by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The hospital is set to be completed within a 30-month timeframe and will cover an expansive 26 acres, boasting a built-up area of 32 lakh sq. ft. Once operational, it will feature a capacity of 2,000 beds. The complex will include a main hospital block (22.96 lakh sq. ft.), as well as dedicated facilities such as academic blocks, male and female hostels, a dharamshala, mortuary, utility building, and security building. To accommodate visitors, a two-level basement parking will provide space for 1,500 vehicles.

In terms of medical facilities, the new hospital will offer 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, a helipad, and advanced medical services including robotic surgery theatres and transplant units, as well as sewage treatment and biomedical waste management systems. Additionally, the project's master plan includes colleges for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy.

The hospital's design incorporates rooftop terrace gardens and advanced cross-ventilation technologies to ensure ample airflow and enhance patient comfort. Speaking at the commencement event, K. Govardhan Reddy assured that the project will adhere to the timeline and highlighted that the new facilities will rival those found in leading private hospitals, equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure.