MEIL lays foundation stone for Young India Skills University

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has laid the foundation stone for the Young India Skills University buildings at Net Zero Valley, Meerkhanpet, Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by MEIL director Ravi P Reddy, vice president G Shiva Kumar, project managers Madan Kumar and Venkateshwarulu, along with other dedicated team members.

Designed to uphold global standards, the university buildings will embrace a zero-carbon footprint approach. The comprehensive project includes an academic block, administration block, library, auditorium, modern classrooms, laboratories, and all essential infrastructure needed to create a top-tier learning environment.

Reflecting on this impactful step, MEIL director Ravi P Reddy said, “MEIL is proud to support the youth of Telangana by enhancing their educational opportunities. Our managing director, PV Krishna Reddy, has committed Rs 200 crore to this meaningful project. We are determined to complete the first phase by Telangana Formation Day next year.”

Vice president G Shiva Kumar highlighted MEIL’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “These buildings will adhere to zero carbon footprint standards and will feature an open-air system with excellent ventilation, eliminating the need for air conditioning. This ensures a sustainable, eco-friendly environment.”