Mela organised for Padmashalis in Hyderabad city

Serilingampally: Local Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav observed on Sunday that Padmashali mela organised at Peddamma temple by BHEL Padmashali Welfare Association would be useful in achieving unity in the community as people can interact during meetings and 'Vanabojanam' events. He garlanded the portrait of Padmashali diety Markandeya on the occasion and paid his obeisance.

Addressing the participants, the corporator disclosed that the government had allotted 500 sq yards site, besides Rs 5 lakh, for Markandeya Swamy temple at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Serilingampally division, as desired by the community elders. He called for construction of the temple with united efforts of all. Yadav praised Padmashalis for their determined efforts in achieving success in any endeavour.

In his address, former president of the association Gurrapu Ravindar Rao thanked the corporator for always being cooperative and for helping in the temple's construction and Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy for securing 1,000 sq yard site adjacant to Shiva temple in Beeramguda, besides extending Rs 2 crore assistance. He also thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao for laying the foundation for the temple on behalf of the copmmunity.

Among those present were former BHEL General Manager Pandarinath, association president Chiranjeevi, secretary Veeranarayana, adviser Gurrapu Ravindar Rao, Rajanarsayya, Gopalakrishna, Yadayya, family members of Padmashali community representatives.