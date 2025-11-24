Meridian School Madhapur hosts MILES 2025 Innovation Summit

Hyderabad: MeridianSchool, Madhapur, hosted the inaugural MILES 2025 — Meridian Innovation, Leadership & Entrepreneurship Summit on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in fostering student creativity and leadership. Organised in collaboration with the Bower School of Entrepreneurship, the event opened with a warm welcome, invocation and lamp lighting ceremony.

A motivating keynote address by Pavan Allena, founder of Metamorphosis, set the tone for an engaging day focused on imagination and ambition. Students from various schools showcased their ideas during the Finalist Pitch Showcase, where Meridian School, Madhapur, clinched first place, winning a cash prize of Rs 25,000, followed by prizes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for the next two positions.

A dynamic panel discussion moderated by Kamal Krishnan featured distinguished speakers who shared insights on innovation, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. The unveiling of Station M, the school’s new innovation hub, by Tejaswi Butta, added pride to the occasion.

Under the visionary leadership of Principal Karanam Bhavani, MILES 2025 concluded with gratitude and the promise of becoming a signature platform for young change makers.