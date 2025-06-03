  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Metro Rail Bhavan celebrates State formation day

Metro Rail Bhavan celebrates State formation day
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana State Formation Day was observed with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Monday.HMRL & HAML Managing Director...

Hyderabad: Telangana State Formation Day was observed with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Monday.

HMRL & HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy unfurled the national flag on the occasion and recollected the sacrifices made by the martyrs and many other people. Senior officers and staff of HMRL & HAML were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick