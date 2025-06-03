Metro Rail Bhavan celebrates State formation day
Hyderabad: Telangana State Formation Day was observed with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Monday.
HMRL & HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy unfurled the national flag on the occasion and recollected the sacrifices made by the martyrs and many other people. Senior officers and staff of HMRL & HAML were present on the occasion.
