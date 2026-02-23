Metro Rail, budget session top agenda

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet will take some important decisions in its meeting at the Secretariat on Monday convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail, schedule for budget session of the Assembly, and MPTC and ZPTC elections are likely to be among the main items on the agenda for the meeting. The state government is ready approve the action plan to take over Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I from L&T. Towards this end, the financial and technical assessment reports will be placed before the Cabinet.

The state government has already announced that it will complete the takeover of Metro Rail before March 31, 2026. Soon after the approval, the government will expedite the official process for Centre’s approvals for Metro Rail expansion and secure funds for phase 2 of the project.

The Cabinet will also review the status of the ongoing pre- budget meeting and finalise the schedule for budget session in consultation with the Finance Department in the meeting. The government was planning to hold the budget session from March second week. The government's priorities in 2026-2027 budget proposals will also be examined.

Holding MPTC and ZPTC elections, another important matter, will also be discussed in the meeting. Alternatives to elect Mandal Parishad Presidents and Zilla Parishad Chairman without elections are already under study.

Pending irrigation projects, release of funds in the last quarter of the financial year, and ways of dealing with the delay in the release of central funds this year are part of the agenda.