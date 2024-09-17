Metro Rail to run services beyond regular hours

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will be operating its services beyond its regular hours for the convenience of people attending the Ganesh immersion. According to officials, the last train across all corridors will leave at 1 am on Wednesday and reach their destinations by 2 am. The other arrangements by the HMRL include additional security arrangements at Khairatabad and Lakdikapul stations and more ticket counters.

Security arrangements are monitored by DSP-rank police officers of HMRL. A heavy rush was seen in metro trains and stations in the last couple of weeks with the passenger numbers crossing the 5 lakh mark every day. Accordingly, extra trains with higher frequency will be run during peak hours as per the need till the end of Ganesh idol immersions, said a senior officer.