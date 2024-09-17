  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Metro Rail to run services beyond regular hours

Metro Rail to run services beyond regular hours
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will be operating its services beyond its regular hours for the convenience of people attending the...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will be operating its services beyond its regular hours for the convenience of people attending the Ganesh immersion. According to officials, the last train across all corridors will leave at 1 am on Wednesday and reach their destinations by 2 am. The other arrangements by the HMRL include additional security arrangements at Khairatabad and Lakdikapul stations and more ticket counters.

Security arrangements are monitored by DSP-rank police officers of HMRL. A heavy rush was seen in metro trains and stations in the last couple of weeks with the passenger numbers crossing the 5 lakh mark every day. Accordingly, extra trains with higher frequency will be run during peak hours as per the need till the end of Ganesh idol immersions, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick