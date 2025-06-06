MIM Corporator Muzaffar Hussain dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, AIMIM Corporator from Santosh Nagar, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday night. He had attended the 11th GHMC Council meeting earlier in the day.

The corporators were shocked by the sudden death of their colleague and recollected his services rendered to the citizens of the Santosh Nagar division. The corporator had attended the GHMC Council meeting and returned to his house in Madannapet. Later, he felt unwell, and passed away while being taken to hospital.

Upon learning of the sudden demise of the MIM corporator, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and party floor leader MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi offered condolences.

AIMIM MLAs including Jafar Hussain Meraj, Ahmed Balala, Mohammed Majid Hussain, Mohd Mubeen, corporators, and other party workers visited his residence to offer condolences. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mohd Muzaffar Hussain, our dedicated Corporator. His commitment to our community was unwavering, and his loss is profoundly felt.